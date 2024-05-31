Police officer killed as multiple people shot in Minneapolis

A Minneapolis police officer and at least one other person were killed in a shooting in the city that also left the suspect dead, local officials said Thursday. The big picture: Four people, including another officer, a bystander, and a firefighter, were injured by gunfire at the scene, authorities said.

The latest: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey identified the slain officer as Jamal Mitchell, a relatively recent hire who was honored for rescuing an elderly couple from a fire on one of his first days on the job.

"He was a hero, a son, a father, a fiancé, and an officer who is so deeply committed to protecting and serving, he would run towards danger when the rest of us would run in the other direction," Frey said during a Thursday night news conference.

Zoom out: Thursday's slaying comes just three months after two Burnsville police officers and a paramedic were shot and killed while responding to a domestic call.

What they're saying: Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association executive director Brian Peters said the state's law enforcement community is "devastated and mourning."

"Once again, a police officer bravely faced danger and tragically lost his life protecting the community," he said. "This officer exemplified unmatched dedication, bravery, and service in defense of the public."

What we know: Officers responding to a call reporting a double shooting on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Ave. S "received gunfire immediately" and fired back, MPD assistant chief of operations Katie Blackwell told reporters.

Drew Evans, of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said Mitchell was "ambushed" by the subject as he tried to render aid.

Two men were found inside the apartment with gunshot wounds. One died and the other was in grave condition as of Thursday night, Blackwell said.

An "innocent bystander" was shot and remains in critical condition, Evans said. Another officer and a firefighter also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter received medical aid but died at the scene.

What we're watching: Evans said while they believe there was "some level of acquaintance among the people that were in the apartment," investigators are still working to identify a motive for the shooting.

The response: The shooting sparked a massive law enforcement response at the intersection, with dozens of officers from multiple agencies, SWAT teams, and at least 10 ambulances, MPR News' Jon Collins reported from the scene.

A large group of enforcement from across the metro also congregated outside Hennepin County Medical Center to keep vigil on the officers.

Flashback: The incident marks the first shooting death of a Minneapolis police officer in the line of duty in more than 20 years, per the Star Tribune.

Editor's note: this article has been updated with further comment from Drew Evans, of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, on a potential motive.