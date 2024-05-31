Inside Charlotte's new Capt. Sully museum

"Miracle on the Hudson" is the museum's feature exhibit. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios
The Sullenberger Aviation Museum, formerly the Carolinas Aviation Museum, opens tomorrow.
Why it matters: The museum is named after Captain C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger, best known for the "Miracle on the Hudson."
Catch up quick: Sullenberger landed Charlotte-bound U.S. Airways Flight 1549 safely in the Hudson River on Jan. 15, 2009, with no fatalities.
Zoom in: The new 105,000-square-foot facility will span multiple buildings.
The big picture: Museum leaders say they hope it'll serve as an economic catalyst and a hub for innovation.
Share this story.
Subscribe for more Axios What's Next in your inbox.