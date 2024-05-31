Inside Charlotte's new Capt. Sully museum

Share on email (opens in new window)

"Miracle on the Hudson" is the museum's feature exhibit. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

The Sullenberger Aviation Museum, formerly the Carolinas Aviation Museum, opens tomorrow. Why it matters: The museum is named after Captain C.B. "Sully" Sullenberger, best known for the "Miracle on the Hudson."

Catch up quick: Sullenberger landed Charlotte-bound U.S. Airways Flight 1549 safely in the Hudson River on Jan. 15, 2009, with no fatalities.

In January 2023, the 32-year-old Charlotte museum unveiled its new name honoring Sullenberger — who said at an unveiling ceremony that he never thought he'd have a museum named after him.

Zoom in: The new 105,000-square-foot facility will span multiple buildings.

In addition to interactive exhibits like flight simulators, the site will house more than 45 historic planes and will offer STEM education programs.

The big picture: Museum leaders say they hope it'll serve as an economic catalyst and a hub for innovation.

They expect 120,000 visitors annually, plus more than 15,000 students using the space for STEM programming and career development labs.

