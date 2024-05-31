Data: National Association of Realtors; Chart: Axios Visuals Pending home sales fell to the lowest level in four years in April — the worst reading since the height of the pandemic lockdown. Why it matters: Spring homebuying season is looking like a serious slump — it's the second-lowest reading since the National Association of Realtors started tracking the data in 2001.

The big picture: Would-be buyers are turned off by high mortgage rates and record home prices.

And it's not just demand: Buyers willing to jump into the market face lackluster supply — existing homeowners don't want to give up low mortgage rates.

By the numbers: An index that tracks existing homes under contract fell nearly 8% last month, according to the NAR.

No region was spared, though the Midwest index saw the biggest monthly decline of 9.5% in April.

Mortgage rates topped 7% this week, up from 6.8% in early April, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

What they're saying: "Home prices are hitting record highs, but the pace of gains should decelerate with more supply," Lawrence Yun, the trade group's chief economist, said in a statement.