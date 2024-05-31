Charted: 🎺 Guilty on 34 counts

Data: CoinGecko; Chart: Axios Visuals

Meme coins inspired by former President Trump and his MAGA hat slid after a jury found him guilty on all 34 counts in his New York criminal trial.

By the numbers: The trio fell between 3% and 26%, according to CoinGecko.

Flashback: Yesterday's Charted section featured one of the bigger Trump-inspired meme coins, MAGA, and its exponential rise since January.

The dip in the minutes following the verdict put a small dent in that, and yet....

The latest: The Trump and Tremp coins are bouncing back this morning.