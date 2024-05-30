Charted: Investors get lump of Kohl

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Kohl's stock plunged today after the retailer reported a continued downturn in sales.

The department store chain is hoping to avoid the fate of some of its rivals, such as Sears and JCPenney, both of which ended up in bankruptcy.

Between the lines: Kohl's reported a 4.4% decline in comparable sales in the period ending May 4, as even the company's popular clearance sales underperformed.

"Our first quarter results did not meet our expectations," CEO Tom Kingsbury said in a statement.

The big picture: Overall sales are down nearly 17% from 2019, according to GlobalData.

Kohl's share price has fallen nearly 65% since November 2019.

The intrigue: This isn't a mall story: Only about 1 in 20 Kohl's are located in shopping malls, according to Morningstar.