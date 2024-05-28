Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: NWS Storm Prediction Center; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios At least 25 people were killed as severe storms struck multiple states this weekend. Why it matters: This year now sits at second place for reported tornadoes to date, behind 2011's record-setting year.

Zoom in: Damaging and deadly twisters occurred in Texas and Oklahoma Friday night, then moved eastward. Sunday night, tornadoes struck some of the same areas in Kentucky that were hit by the Mayfield tornado in 2021.

Additional storms hit Monday and snarled Memorial Day flights up and down the East Coast.

Between the lines: Climate change is altering the environment in which severe thunderstorms and tornadoes form, in ways that raise the odds of sparking dangerous severe weather outbreaks.

Such outbreaks may become more prolific, studies have shown, but may also decline in frequency.

Tornado risks are already increasing beyond the traditional "Tornado Alley" region, and the destructive weather phenomena are becoming more variable each year.

A 2021 study showed that as average temperatures increase, so do key ingredients for severe weather outbreaks, such as atmospheric instability.

The big picture: The repeat storms in the Plains, Mississippi River Valley and Ohio Valley this season are related in part to a stagnant, powerful heat dome over Mexico.

By the numbers: This weekend, excessive heat warnings and heat advisories stretched from South Texas to New Orleans.