Gun-toting robot dog fetches attention at Chinese military drills

Chinese and Cambodian officials look at a robo-dog carrying a gun. Photo: Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP via Getty Images

China flaunted a robot dog strapped with a gun during its largest-ever military exercise with Cambodia, producing images reminiscent of dystopian movies. Why it matters: China and the U.S. are racing to dominate robotics and other smart machinery. Defense officials from both powers believe unmanned technologies will be decisive in future wars.

Zoom in: The gun-toting quadruped was shown off during the joint Golden Dragon drills. More than 2,000 troops and a dozen ships are participating in the 15-day exercise now underway.

The robot appeared to be made by Unitree, a Chinese company that advertises its products online for thousands of U.S. dollars.

The hardware was kept "on the leash" and did not fire in front of journalists and military brass, according to Agence France-Presse reports.

U.S. officials are worried about Chinese influence in Cambodia, where it has invested billions of dollars.

Catch up quick: Weapon-wielding machines are familiar to watchers of science fiction and the defense industry.

The U.S. Marine Corps last year tested a rocket launcher on the back of what it called a robotic goat.

Mechanical versions of man's best friend made by Ghost Robotics were used in an exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, in 2020. Others have since been sent to Cape Cod Space Force Station in Massachusetts.

What's next: While it is unclear when China's gun-lugging robo-dog will see action, machines are expected to increasingly work alongside troops. They can schlep supplies, scout dangerous areas, act as decoys and more.