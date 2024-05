Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock died Thursday, leaving a complicated legacy that sparked debate over the excesses of the fast food industry.

Spurlock — who died from cancer complications, according to Variety — was 53.

Between the lines: Spurlock's Oscar-nominated 2004 film "Super Size Me" chronicled his monthlong endeavor to eat only at McDonald's, saying the diet caused him to gain weight and damaged his liver.

McDonald's soon discontinued the larger-than-large size.

Yes, but: Years later, Spurlock acknowledged a serious drinking problem that critics say could be behind his liver problems.

He also admitted in 2017, at the peak of "#MeToo," that he was "part of the problem" and had been accused of rape in college, Variety reported.

💭 Nathan's memory: In college, I attended a Spurlock lecture in 2004 or 2005 — and afterward I got him to autograph an unused McDonald's bag.