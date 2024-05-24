College athletes closer to being paid directly by schools after NCAA vote

The NCAA and its five power conferences voted to approve new rules Thursday that will allow schools to directly pay college athletes for the first time. Why it matters: The change is groundbreaking for the organization that has long sought to maintain the amateur nature of college sports.

Yes, but: There are still many steps that have to be taken before the change can become a reality.

What they're saying: "The five autonomy conferences and the NCAA agreeing to settlement terms is an important step in the continuing reform of college sports that will provide benefits to student-athletes and provide clarity in college athletics across all divisions for years to come," a joint statement from the leaders of the NCAA and the conferences said.