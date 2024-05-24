The rise and rise of Live Nation

Live Nation's merger with Ticketmaster was approved on Jan. 25, 2010.
Why it matters: Since then, Live Nation's stock has risen by 672%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500.
The big picture: According to a complaint from the Department of Justice and a group of state attorneys general, much of Live Nation's profitability is thanks to anti-competitive behavior.
- They're likely to want Live Nation to divest itself of Ticketmaster.
Where it stands: Live Nation stock closed down 8% on Thursday at $93.47. That's up from $12.11 when the merger was approved.