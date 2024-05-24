The rise and rise of Live Nation

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals Live Nation's merger with Ticketmaster was approved on Jan. 25, 2010. Why it matters: Since then, Live Nation's stock has risen by 672%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500.

The big picture: According to a complaint from the Department of Justice and a group of state attorneys general, much of Live Nation's profitability is thanks to anti-competitive behavior.

They're likely to want Live Nation to divest itself of Ticketmaster.

Where it stands: Live Nation stock closed down 8% on Thursday at $93.47. That's up from $12.11 when the merger was approved.