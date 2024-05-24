Skip to main content
59 mins ago - Business

The rise and rise of Live Nation

The line chart shows the performance of Live Nation stock compared to the S&P 500 from May 25, 2010, to May 23, 2024. Over this period, Live Nation's stock experienced a significant increase, outpacing the growth of the S&P 500.
Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Live Nation's merger with Ticketmaster was approved on Jan. 25, 2010.

Why it matters: Since then, Live Nation's stock has risen by 672%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500.

The big picture: According to a complaint from the Department of Justice and a group of state attorneys general, much of Live Nation's profitability is thanks to anti-competitive behavior.

  • They're likely to want Live Nation to divest itself of Ticketmaster.

Where it stands: Live Nation stock closed down 8% on Thursday at $93.47. That's up from $12.11 when the merger was approved.

