Charted: ⏯️ Rally, paused

Data: CoinGecko; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ether and bitcoin rallied into the SEC's expected ruling on spot ether ETFs.

Flashback: Anticipation for the decision to swing to the positive pushed prices higher, and ether popped when the decision landed shortly after 5pm ET yesterday.

BTC rallied alongside ether at the top of the week but ultimately finished the week flat.

What's happening: Ether is giving back some of those gains this morning.

Crystal's thought bubble: Perhaps part deux of the rally will pick up when there's activity around the second leg of the ether ETF regulatory process.