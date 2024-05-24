Charted: ⏯️ Rally, paused

Ether and bitcoin rallied into the SEC's expected ruling on spot ether ETFs.
Flashback: Anticipation for the decision to swing to the positive pushed prices higher, and ether popped when the decision landed shortly after 5pm ET yesterday.
- BTC rallied alongside ether at the top of the week but ultimately finished the week flat.
What's happening: Ether is giving back some of those gains this morning.
Crystal's thought bubble: Perhaps part deux of the rally will pick up when there's activity around the second leg of the ether ETF regulatory process.