Trump's reinforcements

Former President Trump is getting major help for his campaign ahead of closing arguments next week in his historic criminal trial.

Why it matters: Gov. Ron DeSantis is helping with big donor fundraising, while former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has moved to mend the primary's deepest rift by saying she'll vote for him over President Biden.

DeSantis spent this morning raising $3 million to support Trump's campaign, AP reports.

DeSantis is supporting Right for America, a super PAC that competes with Trump's main super PAC, AP reports.

Right for America, a super PAC that competes with Trump's main super PAC, AP reports. The arrangement will reportedly court donors who want to back Trump but don't want their cash going to his legal bills. "This is where I want you to focus," Trump said in a call to the group today where he blessed the strategy, per AP.

Zoom in: Haley came off the fence last night by calling Biden a "catastrophe" and announcing she'll vote for Trump.