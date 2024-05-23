MAGA's Trump "assassinate" claim quickly falls apart

Former President Trump at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 21 in New York City. Photo: Mark Peterson - Pool/Getty Images

Former President Trump's false claim that President Biden was "locked & loaded ready to take me out" during the FBI's search at his Mar-a-Lago residence has quickly fallen apart. Why it matters: Trump's claim fueled a social media frenzy among some of his MAGA allies, leading federal law enforcement to denounce the accusations.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a Thursday press conference that the standard policy statement that fueled Trump's false claim "was even used in the consensual search of President Biden's home."

"The document that has been referred to in the allegation is the Justice Department's standard policy, limiting the use of force as the FBI advises it as part of the standard operations plan for searches," Garland said.

Garland added that Trump's accusations were "false and extremely dangerous."

Zoom in: Trump posted on his Truth Social account earlier this week that Biden's Justice Department "authorized the FBI to use deadly (lethal) force" during the search at Mar-a-Lago.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) falsely wrote on X on Tuesday that "the Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light."

The FBI in a statement on Tuesday said that their search followed standard protocol, which "includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force."

"No one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter," the FBI statement said.

State of play: Trump's claims came after court documents were unsealed that provided additional details about the FBI's search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump, who was not present at Mar-a-Lago during the court-authorized search, continues to blast out misleading claims about the search, writing in a fundraising appeal sent out Thursday that he "nearly escaped death."

