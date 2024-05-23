Stories we're watching

1.The brother of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has been placed under "medical supervision" at home — allegedly against his will — after he publicly criticized the government.
Humberto Ortega, a retired general, already had his phone and electronics confiscated earlier this week, and Nicaraguan dissidents are saying the "medical watch" is a sign that he's essentially been placed under house arrest.
Last week Humberto Ortega gave an interview to regional outlet Infobae in which he said the country run by his brother and sister-in-law Rosario Murillo (who goes by "co-president") is "headed for disaster".
2. A Chilean police officer was officially put on trial yesterday over the attempted murder of a protester, with authorities asking for an eight-year prison sentence.
Sebastián Zamora, a member of the Carabiniers public safety agency, is accused of throwing a 16-year-old off a bridge during mass anti-government protests in 2020.
Zamora maintains his innocence, claiming that the youth fell when being chased by police.