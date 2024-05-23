Stories we're watching

1. The brother of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has been placed under "medical supervision" at home — allegedly against his will — after he publicly criticized the government.

Humberto Ortega, a retired general, already had his phone and electronics confiscated earlier this week, and Nicaraguan dissidents are saying the "medical watch" is a sign that he's essentially been placed under house arrest.

Last week Humberto Ortega gave an interview

2. A Chilean police officer was officially put on trial yesterday over the attempted murder of a protester, with authorities asking for an eight-year prison sentence.