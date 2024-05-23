🪅 Pachanga: Melody Capote

Today's pachanga is dedicated to Melody Capote, the executive director of the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute!

Melody, a New York City-raised Afro Puerto Rican activist, is dedicated to uplifting her community and working on behalf of artists and many others.

She is also a skilled fundraiser who has helped the institute grow.

Melody is currently one of the first 12 arts leaders selected for the Pinkerton Foundation's latest initiative, the Pinkerton Advanced Leadership Network, which includes a series of grants for work advancing racial justice and civil rights.

Our hats off to you, Melody!