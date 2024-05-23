Skip to main content
🪅 Pachanga: Melody Capote

Today's pachanga is dedicated to Melody Capote, the executive director of the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute!

  • Melody, a New York City-raised Afro Puerto Rican activist, is dedicated to uplifting her community and working on behalf of artists and many others.
  • She is also a skilled fundraiser who has helped the institute grow.
  • Melody is currently one of the first 12 arts leaders selected for the Pinkerton Foundation's latest initiative, the Pinkerton Advanced Leadership Network, which includes a series of grants for work advancing racial justice and civil rights.

Our hats off to you, Melody!

