Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay $310 million for damages from the 2023 derailment of a freight train carrying toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Thursday.
Why it matters: Several different toxic chemicals were released during the derailment and its aftermath, igniting concerns over potential long term health ramifications for residents and environmental impacts.
Driving the news: Norfolk Southern's settlement with the federal government resolves a lawsuit filed against the company by the Department of Justice and the EPA for the unlawful discharge of pollutants, oil, and hazardous substances under the Clean Water Act.
Under the settlement, Norfolk Southern agreed to spend about $235 million to cover all past and future cleanup costs, the EPA said.
It said the company will pay a $15 million civil penalty, $25 million for a 20-year community health program and another $30 million for long-term monitoring of ground and surface water and private drinking water sources for 10 years.
It also must allocate roughly $6 million for a waterways remediation plan and pay $175,000 for natural resource damages.
Context: Part of the town had to be evacuated after the wreck so first responders could vent and burn more than 115,000 gallons of vinyl chloride — a colorless but hazardous and carcinogenic gas — to mitigate an explosion risk.
The burning of the vinyl chloride created a massive smoke plume over the town for several hours and generated large amounts of hydrogen chloride and phosgene, a highly poisonous gas.