Skip to main content
59 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Norfolk Southern, EPA reach $310M settlement over East Palestine derailment

headshot
The site of a derailed Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, in February 2024.

The site of a derailed Norfolk Southern freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, in February 2023. Photo: NTSB/Handout via Xinhua

Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay $310 million for damages from the 2023 derailment of a freight train carrying toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Thursday.

Why it matters: Several different toxic chemicals were released during the derailment and its aftermath, igniting concerns over potential long term health ramifications for residents and environmental impacts.

Driving the news: Norfolk Southern's settlement with the federal government resolves a lawsuit filed against the company by the Department of Justice and the EPA for the unlawful discharge of pollutants, oil, and hazardous substances under the Clean Water Act.

  • Under the settlement, Norfolk Southern agreed to spend about $235 million to cover all past and future cleanup costs, the EPA said.
  • It said the company will pay a $15 million civil penalty, $25 million for a 20-year community health program and another $30 million for long-term monitoring of ground and surface water and private drinking water sources for 10 years.
  • It also must allocate roughly $6 million for a waterways remediation plan and pay $175,000 for natural resource damages.

Context: Part of the town had to be evacuated after the wreck so first responders could vent and burn more than 115,000 gallons of vinyl chloride — a colorless but hazardous and carcinogenic gas — to mitigate an explosion risk.

  • The burning of the vinyl chloride created a massive smoke plume over the town for several hours and generated large amounts of hydrogen chloride and phosgene, a highly poisonous gas.
  • Butyl acrylate and the ethylhexyl acrylate were also released during the derailment.
  • No one was injured in the immediate crash, but residents have said they are worried about potential long-term health effects.

What they're saying: "No community should have to experience the trauma inflicted upon the residents of East Palestine," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

  • "Because of this settlement, residents and first responders will have greater access to health services, trains will be safer, and waterways will be cleaner," Regan said.

Catch up quick: The derailment led to a massive, ongoing cleanup effort that's so far cost Norfolk Southern over $1.1 billion.

  • The derailment was linked to an overheated wheel bearing on one of the rail cars, according to the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) ongoing investigation into the crash.
  • NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy stated in a Senate hearing earlier this year burning the vinyl chloride was likely unnecessary.

The big picture: The crash drew attention to Norfolk Southern's safety record and highlighted a need for additional rail safety measures to prevent future derailments and other types of incidents.

  • Train accidents have become less common over the past few decades, but thousands still occur around the country each year.
  • Still, compared to other forms of transportation, rail is still considered the safest way to move large quantities of chemicals and hazardous materials over long distances.
  • Norfolk Southern has also pledged to make rail safety improvements that could cost over $200 million.

What's next: The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio must approve the settlement before it can go into effect.

Go deeper: Better trains are coming. Will America get aboard?

Go deeper