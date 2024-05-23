Interest in birdwatching has been booming, and Ed Yong is one of the millions who have fallen hard. Yong is a Pulitzer-prize winning science writer previously of the Atlantic, where he was one of the first journalists to deeply investigate long COVID. He says birding has has a transformative impact on his life in the last year, and hopes the same might be true for COVID long haulers.

Plus: one unique effort to save a bird population in Hawaii.

Guests: Ed Yong, science writer and author of "An Immense World"; bird conservation researcher and journalist Anders Gyllenhaal.

