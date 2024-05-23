These iconic American companies are breaking up

What they're saying: "They are loose collections of parts that don't always make sense to keep together anymore," Barry Cross, a professor at the Queen's University Smith School of Business, told Bloomberg.
Splitting up "can provide more value with focused leadership teams and fewer distractions from brother and sister units."
What we're watching: Yesterday's industrial conglomeratesmay be disappearing, butBig Tech has been borrowing their old playbook, a trend the Economist noted back in 2019.
Critics say they have accumulated too much heft — in disparate industries — via their incredible size.
Amazon, Apple and Google all face FTC lawsuits accusing them of having monopoly power.