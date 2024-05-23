These iconic American companies are breaking up

Share on email (opens in new window)

Some of America's most iconic companies are heading for splitsville, having decided their businesses will be worth more apart than they are together. Why it matters: The movement calls into question the future of the conglomerate model, which was long hailed as a way for companies to maximize profits.

Driving the news: Chemical maker DuPont announced yesterday after the closing bell that it's breaking up into three publicly traded companies:

Electronics (a $4 billion revenue company), water ($1.5 billion) and industrial ($6.6 billion).

The big picture: It's just the latest in a series of companies following a similar path.

2021, 2022 and 2023 ranked first, second and third, respectively, in most spinoffs from the last 10 years, Bloomberg reported.

Zoom in: 211 companies completed spinoffs in 2023. Among them:

Johnson & Johnson split off its consumer business into a new company, Kenvue, with products like Band-Aids, Tylenol and Listerine.

Kellogg split into snacking company Kellanova and North American cereal company WK Kellogg.

And General Electric split up into three companies this year: GE HealthCare, GE Aerospace and energy business GE Vernova.

What they're saying: "They are loose collections of parts that don't always make sense to keep together anymore," Barry Cross, a professor at the Queen's University Smith School of Business, told Bloomberg.

Splitting up "can provide more value with focused leadership teams and fewer distractions from brother and sister units."

What we're watching: Yesterday's industrial conglomerates may be disappearing, but Big Tech has been borrowing their old playbook, a trend the Economist noted back in 2019.

Critics say they have accumulated too much heft — in disparate industries — via their incredible size.

Amazon, Apple and Google all face FTC lawsuits accusing them of having monopoly power.

The bottom line: Bigger isn't always better.