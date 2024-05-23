Skip to main content
26 mins ago - Business

Chart: Axios/Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings

headshot

A table showing the 2024 Axios Harris 100 Poll. The top 10 companies are Nvidia, 3M, Fidelity Investments, Sony, Adidas, USAA, Honda Motor Company, Patagonia, Apple and Samsung.
Data: Axios/Harris Poll 100; Chart: Axios Visuals

💡 View the entire list here

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Communicators in your inbox.

Read the full edition