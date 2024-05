OG Closer readers may remember Courtenay Brown's story in May 2021 on how there's an exchange-traded fund (ETF) for nearly everything these days.

State of play: Well, now there's an ETF for the weight-loss drug boom.

Roundhill Investments this week debuted an ETF "focused exclusively on the rapidly growing sector of GLP-1 receptor agonists and other weight management drugs."

Zoom in: 20% is Novo Nordisk (maker of Ozempic and Wegovy), while 20% is Eli Lilly (maker of Mounjaro and Zepbound).

Other parts of the portfolio include Amgen and Viking Therapeutics.

Fun fact: The ticker symbol is OZEM.