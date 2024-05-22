Skip to main content
Safest used cars for teens

The 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback has abundant safety features that make it a good choice for novice drivers. Photo courtesy Toyota

If your teenager needs a car this summer, a new report lists plenty of safe choices available at a decent price.

Why it matters: Young, inexperienced drivers are prone to mistakes, so the more safety technologies they have as a backstop, the better.

Driving the news: Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) identified 58 used models ranging from $5,800 to $19,900 that are suitable for young drivers.

  • All scored well in IIHS crash tests and earned strong marks from CR for braking, handling and reliability.
  • Their top recommendations also come standard with automatic emergency braking, which engages if the driver fails to react quickly enough.

Zoom in: The report's "Best Choices" include used models of the Toyota Corolla, Camry, Prius and RAV4.

  • The Honda Civic, Accord and CR-V are also recommended, along with the Hyundai Sonata and Tucson and the Kia Sportage.
  • Used models from Subaru, Mazda, Volvo and Nissan made the list as well.
  • Among domestic models, the Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain and Ford Edge are recommended.

Caveat: Parents should be cautious about getting their teens an electric vehicle.

  • Although EVs are just as safe as gas-powered vehicles, their rapid acceleration is a concern, CR and IIHS warn.

