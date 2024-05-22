Safest used cars for teens

The 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback has abundant safety features that make it a good choice for novice drivers. Photo courtesy of Toyota
If your teenager needs a car this summer, a new report lists plenty of safe choices available at a decent price.
Why it matters: Young, inexperienced drivers are prone to mistakes, so the more safety technologies they have as a backstop, the better.
Driving the news: Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) identified 58 used models ranging from $5,800 to $19,900 that are suitable for young drivers.
Zoom in: The report's "Best Choices" include used models of the Toyota Corolla, Camry, Prius and RAV4.
Caveat: Parents should be cautious about getting their teens an electric vehicle.
