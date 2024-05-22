Safest used cars for teens

Share on email (opens in new window)

The 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback has abundant safety features that make it a good choice for novice drivers. Photo courtesy of Toyota

If your teenager needs a car this summer, a new report lists plenty of safe choices available at a decent price. Why it matters: Young, inexperienced drivers are prone to mistakes, so the more safety technologies they have as a backstop, the better.

Driving the news: Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) identified 58 used models ranging from $5,800 to $19,900 that are suitable for young drivers.

All scored well in IIHS crash tests and earned strong marks from CR for braking, handling and reliability.

Their top recommendations also come standard with automatic emergency braking, which engages if the driver fails to react quickly enough.

Zoom in: The report's "Best Choices" include used models of the Toyota Corolla, Camry, Prius and RAV4.

The Honda Civic, Accord and CR-V are also recommended, along with the Hyundai Sonata and Tucson and the Kia Sportage.

Used models from Subaru, Mazda, Volvo and Nissan made the list as well.

Among domestic models, the Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain and Ford Edge are recommended.

Caveat: Parents should be cautious about getting their teens an electric vehicle.

Although EVs are just as safe as gas-powered vehicles, their rapid acceleration is a concern, CR and IIHS warn.

