Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) Communications Director Raj Shah is gearing up to leave his position, with the former Trump deputy press secretary expected to leave before the end of the summer, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Shah has served as a key link to Trump allies as the Louisiana Republican has faced threats to his gavel from conservative hardliners.

Shah's timeline on leaving Johnson's office is unclear, but he is expected to remain on through at least the end of the month.

"It's an honor to serve Speaker Johnson, especially through such an historic time," Shah said in a statement.

"He has shown tremendous leadership navigating the conference through difficult issues. Speaker Johnson has developed an authentic brand of a strong leader willing to make tough calls and place our nation and the institution first."

Shah committed to serve at least six months to help build a team as it established itself, sources in the office told Axios.

The intrigue: Shah's planned exit comes on the heels on multiple policy staffers for Johnson — who also worked for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — announcing they are leaving their positions.

Brittan Specht, Jason Yaworske and Preston Hill are slated to start at Michael Best Strategies, Punchbowl reported on Tuesday.

Multiple sources said the exits from McCarthy holdovers were "unsurprising," with some arguing they expected some to leave sooner.

Johnson's office confirmed to Axios that they are slated to bring on Meredith Schellin to serve as their new digital director.

The big picture: While Shah has served as a link to Trump, Johnson has rendered a more personal relationship with the former president recently appearing at his trial in New York.