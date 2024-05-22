Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals The White House is hoping to squeeze political mileage out of a mandated gasoline sale from a federal stockpile. Why it matters: Pump prices will rise on the political radar as Memorial Day launches summer driving season — and the election looms.

Driving the news: The Energy Department on Tuesday said it will sell 42 million gallons from the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve.

The sale this fiscal year, and closure of the reserve, are required under the bipartisan spending deal in March.

DOE said deliveries would occur by the end of June.

The big picture: Biden officials made a pocketbook pitch for the sale the White House supported in the budget process.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is laser focused on lowering prices at the pump for American families, especially as drivers hit the road for summer driving season," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

The release between Memorial Day and July 4 will ensure "sufficient supply flows to the tri-state and northeast" as "hardworking Americans need it the most."

What they're saying: "Today's solicitation seems to make little secret of political intent," ClearView Energy Partners said in a note.

Reality check: Market participants in March were split on how big an impact it would have on prices, per S&P Global.

The reserve is very small relative to overall U.S. demand.

ClearView notes it's worth less than a day of consumption in targeted markets.

Catch up quick: The NGSR was authorized in 2014, in response to 2012's Superstorm Sandy, which interrupted Northeast fuel and power systems.

What we're watching: If it has any effect on regional prices — and U.S. voters' perception of Biden.