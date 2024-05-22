Airbnb hosts get EV charger discounts

Share on email (opens in new window)

An Airbnb listing with a Kia EV charging out front. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Airbnb and electric vehicle infrastructure company ChargePoint are teaming up to give hosts discounts on charging tech. Why it matters: As EVs slowly but steadily grow more popular, demand for charging is increasing in kind — and Airbnb hosts who offer it may get a leg up on their local rivals.

Driving the news: Airbnb hosts will get up to 36% off certain ChargePoint EV chargers and $100 off on installation, the companies announced today.

By the numbers: Searches using Airbnb's EV charging filter grew more than 80% from 2022 to 2023, per a company press release.

EV-friendly listings are also "booked for more nights and generate more income, on average."

Zoom in: Interest in EV-friendly listings is highest in California, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Washington and North Carolina, the company says — which jives with broader EV adoption trends.

