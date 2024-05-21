Rep. Greg Murphy reveals skull tumor diagnosis, planned surgery

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) announced Tuesday that he is scheduled to undergo surgery to remove a tumor at the base of his skull in the coming days. Why it matters: Murphy — who worked as a physician before coming to Congress — is a key vote for Republicans who hold a slim House majority.

He is an active member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs and the Committee on House Administration.

"As a physician I have, for the last 30 years, taken care of thousands and thousands of patients. It is now my turn to be one. After a series of tests and scans, I have been diagnosed with a base of skull tumor called a pituitary macroadenoma," he said in a statement.

A pituitary macroadenoma is a tumor located on the pituitary gland. They are commonly benign and can be removed with surgery.

Murphy said that the tumor is believed to be benign but his doctors feel it is vital to have it removed quickly due to the tumor's "size and location, and its subsequent ability to affect vital structures in the brain."

"I have the utmost faith in my physicians and surgeons to get me through this and back on the road to full recovery," Murphy said.

What he's saying: The North Carolina Republican thanked his family, constituents and colleagues for their support and expressed confidence in his doctors, asserting that he will "continue to be, a tireless advocate for those who take care of patients" upon his return to Congress.

"I am, as are all things, in the hands of God and am at absolute peace," Murphy said. "I appreciate your thoughts and prayers and hope everyone understands our desire for privacy at this time."

The big picture: The North Carolina Republican asserted the prognosis is "excellent," but it is unclear when he will be back at the Capitol full-time.