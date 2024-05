The Energy Department is planning a yard sale for the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve.

The release of 42 million gallons of gasoline into the commercial market is intended to lower bills at the pump this summer for U.S. Northeast drivers.

Between the lines: The government will sell 1 million barrels of gas in 10 allotments that should flow to local retailers before the July 4th holiday.

The requirement to sell off the reserve was included in a recent funding deal from Congress, AP noted.

By the numbers: Gasoline prices average about $3.59 nationally, up around 6 cents from a year ago, according to AAA.

Reality check: Market participants in March were split on how big an impact the release would have on prices, per S&P Global.