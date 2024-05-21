ICC scores resounding rebuke from Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks after the Senate passed a foreign aid bill at the U.S. Capitol on April 23. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to seek an arrest warrant against Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu garnered near universal condemnation from Senate Democrats.
Why it matters: Netanyahu has been increasingly isolated by Democrats due to his handling of the war in Gaza, but the move from the ICC has many in the party jumping to his defense.
The big picture: The ICC will seek arrest warrants against Netanyahu and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes. Democrats scoffed at the grouping of them together.
But while Senate Democrats were mostly united over the ICC's decision, there was an exception: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
Context: A bipartisan group of senators met with high-level ICC officials this month, voicing concerns over the very decision that it announced on Monday.