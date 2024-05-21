ICC scores resounding rebuke from Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks after the Senate passed a foreign aid bill at the U.S. Capitol on April 23. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to seek an arrest warrant against Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu garnered near universal condemnation from Senate Democrats. Why it matters: Netanyahu has been increasingly isolated by Democrats due to his handling of the war in Gaza, but the move from the ICC has many in the party jumping to his defense.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the decision by the ICC "profoundly unfair" and "reprehensible."

His comments come after he took the unprecedented step in March of calling for elections in Israel, labeling Netanyahu one of the top barriers to peace in the Middle East.

The big picture: The ICC will seek arrest warrants against Netanyahu and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes. Democrats scoffed at the grouping of them together.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), a top Israel backer, told Axios the decision was "trash" and the ICC has "destroyed their own credibility."

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) also told Axios there was "no equivalence" between Israel and Hamas and the decision is "wrong and it's dangerous."

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), in a joint statement with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), slammed the ICC's "political move" that "seeks to undermine Israel as it defends itself."

But while Senate Democrats were mostly united over the ICC's decision, there was an exception: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Sanders praised the ICC, saying it was "right to take these actions" and argued that Netanyahu has "waged an unprecedented war of destruction against the entire Palestinian people."

The progressive lawmaker has been the top voice in the Senate criticizing the Netanyahu regime for its operations in Gaza.

Context: A bipartisan group of senators met with high-level ICC officials this month, voicing concerns over the very decision that it announced on Monday.