UN suspends food distribution in Rafah

Children in Rafah queue to receive food from charity organizations on May 3. Photo: Doaa Albaz/Anadolu via Getty Images

The United Nations stopped distributing food in Rafah because of insecurity in the southern Gaza city and a lack of supplies, the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees said Tuesday. The big picture: People in parts of Gaza are already experiencing famine and the entire population of the city is facing crisis levels of food insecurity or worse, according to a report from the UN's World Food Program.

The conditions are present despite airdrops of humanitarian aid from the U.S. and other western nations.

State of play: The UNRWA said on social media that its distribution center and the World Food Program warehouse, both in Rafah, had become inaccessible due to ongoing military operation in the eastern part of the city.

The UN also told AP Tuesday that no aid trucks had entered the region in the past two days through the U.S. temporary floating pier.

Worth noting: The U.S. military said last week that it completed construction of the pier in Gaza to allow for the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

"To date, over 569 metric tons of humanitarian assistance has been delivered across the temporary pier to Gaza for further distribution by humanitarian partners," the U.S. Central Command said Monday.

Zoom out: The World Food Program said it's also running out of food for central Gaza, where Palestinians fleeing Rafah are seeking shelter.

Abeer Etefa, a spokesperson for the organization, told AP that "humanitarian operations in Gaza are near collapse" and if aid doesn't arrive "in massive quantities, famine-like conditions will spread."

The UN and the World Food Program did not immediately respond to Axios's request for comment.

