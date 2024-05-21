Cities' public school conundrum

Large U.S. cities are grappling with too many underpopulated public schools, forcing districts to make difficult decisions on closures.
Why it matters: Losing students can result in funding cuts for classes, extracurriculars or sports.
The big picture: Enrollment at urban public schools dropped more than 5% nationally from the 2019 to 2022 academic years, per the Brookings Institution, amounting to more than 84,000 students.
- In that same period, the number of urban schools decreased by 0.3%, or 68 schools.
Between the lines: Cities' populations are declining as birth rates decrease and residents leave in search of cheaper living.
- Parents have also sought more non-public school options for their kids, experts tell Axios.
Threat level: Schools with more students of color and higher poverty levels have been more likely to close, per the National Center for Research on Education Access and Choice.
