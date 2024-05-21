Charted: Gearing up for Nvidia

Nvidia earnings reports have become a spectacle in recent quarters, underscoring the AI boom and fueling the stock's meteoric rise.
Why it matters: The AI chips company — whose stock is up 97% this year — reports its fiscal Q1 earnings after the closing bell tomorrow.
What we're watching: Analysts are expecting quarterly revenue of $24.6 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
That would be well over triple the company's performance from a year earlier.
What they're saying: "With markets trending upward and emotions in check, Nvidia's performance will be pivotal in gauging the sustainability of the current market run and the potential for a more inclusive market rally," writes Nationwide chief of investment research Mark Hackett.
