🤠 Exploding gaming

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios
Think of a deck of cards. Thousands of games can be played with a deck of cards, and no permission is needed to invent new ones.
Why it matters: Imagine if computer games were as flexible. Directionally, that's where blockchain gaming is headed. In theory.
State of play: Crypto people are trying very hard to crack the gaming code, but the efforts so far have been mostly, eh 😒.
The big picture: There are two camps making video games — NFT companies and crypto companies — and both want to open new gaming experiences.
Zoom in: Nouns and the Wizards Cult have supported many community members in making stuff that extends the mythology of each. Bored Apes has been having a very hard time.
💭 Brady's thought bubble: This whole "build it and they will build even more" thing, so far, has been all hat and no cattle.
Subscribe for more Axios Crypto in your inbox.