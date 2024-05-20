🤠 Exploding gaming

Think of a deck of cards. Thousands of games can be played with a deck of cards, and no permission is needed to invent new ones.

In fact, a creative person could invent a game that combined a deck of cards with a chessboard, if they wanted. In fact, they have.

Why it matters: Imagine if computer games were as flexible. Directionally, that's where blockchain gaming is headed. In theory.

Imaginations could really run wild if it were as easy to invent in video games as it is in analog games.

State of play: Crypto people are trying very hard to crack the gaming code, but the efforts so far have been mostly, eh 😒.

The big picture: There are two camps making video games — NFT companies and crypto companies — and both want to open new gaming experiences.

The idea is that if you let people own pieces of a larger collection of intellectual property, they will bring things forth the original creator didn't expect.

Zoom in: Nouns and the Wizards Cult have supported many community members in making stuff that extends the mythology of each. Bored Apes has been having a very hard time.

Stepn and Sweatcoin are attempting to gamify real-world activities, like walking or jogging.

Most of the traditional-looking video games are, so far, in fact, just ways to grind to show engagement and earn cryptocurrencies that can be traded for a little real-world cash.

💭 Brady's thought bubble: This whole "build it and they will build even more" thing, so far, has been all hat and no cattle.