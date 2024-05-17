DOD's drone dilemma

The Pentagon's newest quandary: How to cost-effectively intercept cheap but deadly drones wielded by a growing number of enemy forces. Why it matters: The U.S. and other militaries are sometimes using million-dollar munitions to blow up relatively inexpensive drones. That trade may prove unsustainable.

Driving the news: Iran unsuccessfully targeted Israel with hundreds of attack drones earlier this year, while Houthi rebels have for months peppered vessels near Yemen, taxing U.S. warships and jets.

What they're saying: "If we're shooting down a $50,000 one-way drone with a $3 million missile, that's not a good cost equation," Bill LaPlante, the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, told a Senate subcommittee this week.

"The technology is changing every couple of weeks, and the tactics are changing, and it's going to be a constant fight."

