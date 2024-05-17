Dallas airport goes carbon neutral

Share on email (opens in new window)

A busy ramp at Dallas Love Field on Feb. 1, 2024. Photo: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dallas Love Field is officially carbon neutral, reaching Level 4 on the Airport Carbon Accreditation 1-5 scale after years of emissions-reduction efforts. Why it matters: Airports nationwide are trying to cut their emissions, but only five have achieved Level 4 or higher.

How it works: Level 4 requires airports to map their emissions sources, reduce their carbon footprint, and encourage partners to follow suit.

Airports can fund other carbon-reducing projects to make up for emissions they can't completely eliminate.

Zoom in: Love Field has constructed new sustainable buildings, installed EV chargers, and rolled out more efficient vehicles and equipment.

The city of Dallas also buys renewable energy certificates for the airport.

Yes, but: The aviation world has a long way to go in its broader net zero quest.

