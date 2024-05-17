Dallas airport goes carbon neutral

A busy ramp at Dallas Love Field on Feb. 1, 2024. Photo: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Dallas Love Field is officially carbon neutral, reaching Level 4 on the Airport Carbon Accreditation 1-5 scale after years of emissions-reduction efforts.
Why it matters: Airports nationwide are trying to cut their emissions, but only five have achieved Level 4 or higher.
How it works: Level 4 requires airports to map their emissions sources, reduce their carbon footprint, and encourage partners to follow suit.
Zoom in: Love Field has constructed new sustainable buildings, installed EV chargers, and rolled out more efficient vehicles and equipment.
Yes, but: The aviation world has a long way to go in its broader net zero quest.
Go deeper: Airlines' next struggle? Where to plug in their planes
Read the rest.
Subscribe for more Axios What's Next in your inbox.