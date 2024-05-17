Skip to main content
12 hours ago - Technology

Dallas airport goes carbon neutral

headshot
A busy ramp at Dallas Love Field on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Photo: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A busy ramp at Dallas Love Field on Feb. 1, 2024. Photo: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dallas Love Field is officially carbon neutral, reaching Level 4 on the Airport Carbon Accreditation 1-5 scale after years of emissions-reduction efforts.

Why it matters: Airports nationwide are trying to cut their emissions, but only five have achieved Level 4 or higher.

How it works: Level 4 requires airports to map their emissions sources, reduce their carbon footprint, and encourage partners to follow suit.

  • Airports can fund other carbon-reducing projects to make up for emissions they can't completely eliminate.

Zoom in: Love Field has constructed new sustainable buildings, installed EV chargers, and rolled out more efficient vehicles and equipment.

  • The city of Dallas also buys renewable energy certificates for the airport.

Yes, but: The aviation world has a long way to go in its broader net zero quest.

Go deeper: Airlines' next struggle? Where to plug in their planes

Read the rest.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios What's Next in your inbox.

Read the full edition