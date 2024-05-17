Skip to main content
May 17, 2024 - Business

Exclusive: Andrea Williams joins Robinhood as head of corporate communications

headshot
Photo illustration of Andrea Williams with Robinhood's logo.

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: JJ Photography

Robinhood has named seasoned financial communicator, Andrea Williams, as head of corporate communications, the company tells Axios first.

Why it matters: Her hiring comes as Robinhood rethinks its external storytelling efforts.

  • As CEO Vlad Tenev previously told Axios' Hope King, "he's been trying to be more visible in public — talking more to the press, being more proactive on social media and communicating with customers outside of product launches."

Context: Williams most recently led media relations at Goldman Sachs and previously managed global communications, brand and marketing at Oak Tree Capital, an alternative asset management firm.

  • In her new role, she will report to Robinhood's vice president of marketing and communication Michael Goodbody, and will oversee all corporate and consumer communications for the financial services platform.
  • Of note, Williams is the fifth person to hold this title at Robinhood in four years.

What she's saying: "This opportunity hits the trifecta of domain experience in technology, banking and investment management," says Williams. "I'm excited to join an exceptional group of innovators and help define a new generation of financial services."

The big picture: Robinhood recently reported record revenue due in large part to a surge in cryptocurrency trading.

Go deeper: Robinhood sees record revenue, boosted by crypto business

Go deeper