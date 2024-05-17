Share on email (opens in new window)

Robinhood has named seasoned financial communicator, Andrea Williams, as head of corporate communications, the company tells Axios first. Why it matters: Her hiring comes as Robinhood rethinks its external storytelling efforts.

As CEO Vlad Tenev previously told Axios' Hope King, "he's been trying to be more visible in public — talking more to the press, being more proactive on social media and communicating with customers outside of product launches."

Context: Williams most recently led media relations at Goldman Sachs and previously managed global communications, brand and marketing at Oak Tree Capital, an alternative asset management firm.

In her new role, she will report to Robinhood's vice president of marketing and communication Michael Goodbody, and will oversee all corporate and consumer communications for the financial services platform.

Of note, Williams is the fifth person to hold this title at Robinhood in four years.

What she's saying: "This opportunity hits the trifecta of domain experience in technology, banking and investment management," says Williams. "I'm excited to join an exceptional group of innovators and help define a new generation of financial services."

The big picture: Robinhood recently reported record revenue due in large part to a surge in cryptocurrency trading.

It has also rolled out a flurry of new products like cash back credit cards, retirement accounts and a media entity.

