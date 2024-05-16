The UAW is hoping for a snowball effect in a place where it rarely snows in real life: the South. Why it matters: On Friday we'll find out whether the UAW has prevailed in its campaign to unionize its second plant in as many months in the South, where anti-union sentiment and pro-business laws often undermine organizing efforts.

Between the lines: More than 5,000 workers at the Mercedes-Benz manufacturing campus in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, are eligible to vote on whether to join the UAW.

The National Labor Relations Board expects to announce results of the vote Friday afternoon.

A simple majority of workers who cast ballots is enough to certify the union, though the company could legally challenge the results.

Context: The UAW scored a history victory in April when Volkswagen's factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, became the first non-Detroit Three auto assembly plant in the U.S. to be unionized.

"It's time to take control of our own destiny — we're next," Brett Garrard, who has worked at the Mercedes site for two decades, tells Axios. "This week is our defining moment."

"People are tired of not making enough money, people are tired of the benefits being horrible, we're tired of the fact that our work-life balance is awful, we're tired of the favoritism," Kay Finklea, a quality inspector at the site and a member of the UAW's voluntary organizing committee in Tuscaloosa, tells Axios. "We're just tired."

Friction point: The UAW has accused Mercedes of unfair labor practices, saying the German automaker has intimidated workers into voting against the union.

But a Mercedes spokesperson said in a statement that the company "fully respects our Team Members' choice whether to unionize" and that the company provides a "safe and supportive work environment" in which "open and direct communication with our Team Members is the best path forward to ensure continued success."

Zoom out: Republican opposition in Alabama has been pointed — particularly from Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed a bill this week that would strip tax incentives from companies that voluntarily recognize unions.

"We want to ensure that Alabama values, not Detroit values, continue to define the future of this great state," Ivey said, Alabama.com reported.

State of play: Handicapping the race is difficult, but the UAW prevailed by a wide margin in Chattanooga — 73% yes, 27% no — and analysts say union support tends to grow as victories pile up.

"In the labor context, victories are really contagious," Columbia University public affairs professor Alexander Hertel-Fernandez tells Axios. "When workers win, it inspires other workers to take action of their own."

Context: Volkswagen and Mercedes are among the 13 non-Detroit Three automakers the UAW is targeting for unionization.

The union has also launched organizing campaigns at Toyota, Tesla, Hyundai and other automakers.

The bottom line: "What's at stake with this vote is it would prove what happened at Chattanooga wasn't a one-off," Harvard Law School professor and Center for Labor executive director Sharon Block tells Axios. "One is an anecdote. Two is starting to look like data — it's starting to look like a pattern."