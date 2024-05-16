Study: $1T in the balance on election day

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
A new analysis sees much lower investment in U.S. low-carbon projects if Donald Trump beats Joe Biden.
Why it matters: Wood Mackenzie has taken a stab at putting numbers around the election outcomes.
The big picture: Their "base case" sees $7.7 trillion in capital investment from 2023-2050, a tally that includes fossil fuels and low-carbon sources alike.
How it works: Trump policy changes would directly and indirectly deter some climate-friendly energy investments.
The bottom line: Energy transition will continue. But the pace — already too slow for "net zero" goals — will be dictated in no small part by November's result.
