Study: $1T in the balance on election day

A new analysis sees much lower investment in U.S. low-carbon projects if Donald Trump beats Joe Biden.

Why it matters: Wood Mackenzie has taken a stab at putting numbers around the election outcomes.

The big picture: Their "base case" sees $7.7 trillion in capital investment from 2023-2050, a tally that includes fossil fuels and low-carbon sources alike.

But power changing hands informs a "delayed transition" that sees $1 trillion less on the low-carbon side — even though an outright repeal of the 2022 climate law is highly unlikely.

How it works: Trump policy changes would directly and indirectly deter some climate-friendly energy investments.

For instance, backing off EPA emissions rules, less DOE loan office support, and new corporate tax cuts that result in less monetization of IRA incentives, to name just a few.

The bottom line: Energy transition will continue. But the pace — already too slow for "net zero" goals — will be dictated in no small part by November's result.