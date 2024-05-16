New vision for SLC's future

Salt Lake City officials recently unveiled a proposal to turn part of the city's downtown into a pedestrian promenade and "world-class city center."
Driving the news: The plan calls for removing on-street parking; improving public transit, biking and pedestrian infrastructure; adding more trees and transforming five downtown blocks to honor the area's history and identity.
What they're saying: "Reinvestment in Main Street is essential to keeping Salt Lake City competitive with other major cities," reads the report.
It cites other pedestrian-friendly downtown areas, like Denver's 16th St. Mall, Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall and Toronto's Queens Quay.
Reality check: The $125 million proposal needs additional analysis and buy-in from property owners and local and state agencies before moving forward.