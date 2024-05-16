Skip to main content
24 hours ago - Technology

New vision for SLC's future

headshot
A rendering of proposed changes in Salt Lake City's downtown area.

A rendering of proposed changes in Salt Lake City's downtown area. Image courtesy Salt Lake City Department of Economic Development

Salt Lake City officials recently unveiled a proposal to turn part of the city's downtown into a pedestrian promenade and "world-class city center."

Driving the news: The plan calls for removing on-street parking; improving public transit, biking and pedestrian infrastructure; adding more trees and transforming five downtown blocks to honor the area's history and identity.

What they're saying: "Reinvestment in Main Street is essential to keeping Salt Lake City competitive with other major cities," reads the report.

  • It cites other pedestrian-friendly downtown areas, like Denver's 16th St. Mall, Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall and Toronto's Queens Quay.

Reality check: The $125 million proposal needs additional analysis and buy-in from property owners and local and state agencies before moving forward.

Share this story.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios What's Next in your inbox.

Read the full edition