While 40% of those surveyed use the icon to signify luxury or indulgence, others say it means "nail polish," "don't mind me" and "self-care."
The 💨 and 🙃 are the second-and third-most misinterpreted emoji in 2024.
Zoom in: Geographic location also plays into the confusion, the report finds.
The nail polish emoji is most misinterpreted by those living in the West and Midwest, while the dashing away emoji stumps those living in the Northeast and the upside-down emoji stumps those in the South.
Zoom out: Hand gesture emoji should be avoided when communicating with global audiences because they are often perceived to have very different meanings.
For example, the OK hand emoji is typically interpreted as "understood" or "perfect" in Western cultures. However, in Brazil and parts of Southern Europe, it's considered obscene, in Japan it signifies money, and Australian aboriginal people and some Middle Easterners view it as a symbol of evil.
Most peopleadd emoji to their communications to appear funny or more approachable.
Yes, but: 48% of Americans have seen a misinterpreted emoji create an uncomfortable situation, found Preply's report.
And this is increasingly happening at work. In a survey conducted by Slack, 53% of workers said they use emoji in workplace communications, and 67% feel more bonded with a colleague who understands their emoji use.
What to watch: 118 new emojis will be introduced in 2024. Of those, the phoenix and head-shaking emojis are already causing the most confusion.