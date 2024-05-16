Emulation's big moment

Apple's recent decision to allow video game emulators on its App Store has sparked a huge wave of fresh interest in playing and preserving classic games. Why it matters: Emulation — which allows games designed for old devices to run on new ones, like iPhones and iPads — enables older gamers to revisit childhood classics, and younger ones to get a taste of what gaming was like in the halcyon 8-bit days.

Driving the news: After years of barring video game emulators, Apple welcomed them onto its App Store last month.

Apple's about-face came amid an antitrust lawsuit here in the U.S. and a new tech competition law in Europe, both of which target what some regulators and lawmakers consider anti-consumer behavior from the Cupertino tech giant.

Zoom in: Delta, which emulates old-school handhelds and consoles like Nintendo's Game Boy and SNES, quickly emerged as a big winner, with millions of downloads in the past month, developer Riley Testut tells Axios.

"Emulation needed a moment to become mainstream," Testut says. Previously, "you had to really know what you're doing, or be technical-minded."

Having Delta and similar software on the App Store is "a turning point for the discussion about emulation," Testut says.

The latest: Two more emulators, RetroArch and PPSSPP, arrived for iPhones just yesterday.

Friction point: Video game emulation exists in a legal gray zone.

Emulation software is not itself illegal, but users aren't supposed to download game files (called ROMs) that they don't actually own.

While some iOS emulators have ads, Delta isn't directly monetized. Instead, Testut and co-founder Shane Gill are accepting donations through Patreon.

Between the lines: Video game emulation fans typically come in two forms: those who want to enjoy the classic games they grew up with, and those who want to preserve classic games as an important art form worth celebrating.

While some game studios "port" their old games to new systems, others make them harder to access. (Some gamers keep their old consoles and handhelds running, supporting a cottage industry of repair and modification shops.)

And some games are lost to the sands of time as studios fold or merge and ownership of old intellectual property gets murkier.

Yes, but: Emulation isn't just about playing classic games in their original form.

"ROM hacks" are a popular subgenre, in which game fans with programming know-how modify existing games to create something partially or wholly new.

In some cases, people who start with ROM hacks develop an interest in game design that leads to a career.

"The ROM hack scene — I would love for it to get so much bigger because I do think that user-generated content — it allows people to experience these things in new ways," Testut says.

💬 Alex's thought bubble: I've been playing a handful of childhood favorite Game Boy games — I own them, please don't sue me! — and boy if it isn't a delightful nostalgia rush.

That I now get to easily share them with my son is an added bonus.

The bottom line: It's never been easier to enjoy classic games on the go.

