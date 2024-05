SocialFi is back and folks are talking about it "speedrunning" the history of social media on Web 2.0.

But well-adjusted adults probably don't know what speedrunning is.

Zoom in: Speedrunning is a genre of YouTube video and video game play competition.

Speedrunners master a video game to complete it with unbelievable speed. The point is to play some known territory perfectly, not one millisecond wasted.

For example, according to Speedrun.com, the record for playing 1985's Super Mario Bros. is 4 minutes, 54 seconds and 631 milliseconds (second place is slower by much less than a second).

Context: Social media blockchainified (also known as SocialFi) is having its umpteenth moment now with Friend.Tech version 2.0 and Fantasy Top.

As discussed on the Chopping Block podcast, new technologies tend to look for business models by speedrunning what worked in prior worlds.

First CDs were sold on the internet, then they sold MP3s and now they are streaming.

Blockchainers are making knock-offs of social media and throwing in DeFi wrinkles as they look for business models.

💭 Our thought bubble: It could all be for nothing.