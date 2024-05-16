👀 Biden's newest solar trade move

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios
The Biden administration is ending a key solar tariff exemption in a move long sought by domestic manufacturers.
Why it matters: It's another front in the ongoing solar trade wars that could bolster nascent efforts to make solar panels in the U.S. — and divide the industry.
Driving the news: Officials this morning said they're removing a tariff exemption for bifacial panels.
Context: Administration officials cited an International Trade Commission report from February that found bifacial panel imports doubled between 2020 and 2022.
