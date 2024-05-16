👀 Biden's newest solar trade move

The Biden administration is ending a key solar tariff exemption in a move long sought by domestic manufacturers.

Why it matters: It's another front in the ongoing solar trade wars that could bolster nascent efforts to make solar panels in the U.S. — and divide the industry.

Driving the news: Officials this morning said they're removing a tariff exemption for bifacial panels.

Those two-sided panels are the main technology used in large solar installations.

Biden had extended the exemption from the "section 201" levies in 2022, with support from renewables developers and trade groups. Manufacturers and some lawmakers had been lobbying to nix it.

"This will be an important measure in leveling the playing field around what is an increasing share of the deployment market," said White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi.

Context: Administration officials cited an International Trade Commission report from February that found bifacial panel imports doubled between 2020 and 2022.