😵‍💫 Meme-stock coins

The reappearance of the meme-stock trade looked like a threat to crypto, until crypto coined those too.

Between the lines: 🧸 Roaring Kitty looked bearish for crypto because Keith Gill and his crew would divert capital and attention to stonks.

A controversial manosphere influencer named Andrew Tate claimed he pulled money out of bitcoin and put it into GameStop to "take down" Wall Street.

The intrigue: Crypto's answer to that: Simply coin stocks👆

What we're watching: There's a slew of them out there already — memecoins with tickers like GME, AMC and NVDA.

These aren't to be mistaken for tokenized stocks — they don't represent shares in the company nor are they reflective of underlying fundamentals.