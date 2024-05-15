Skip to main content
May 15, 2024 - Economy

📄 Bitcoin in TradFi paperwork

headshot
Illustration of a crypto coin glowing atop a pile of receipts

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Bitcoin stands to get a boost from TradFi paperwork.

Between the lines: Filings are rolling in from institutional investors that detail their recent holdings, and they're unveiling buyers of the January-launched spot bitcoin ETFs.

  • They included big hedge funds like Renaissance Technologies and random ones, registered investment advisers and even Wisconsin's pension fund.
  • The institutional buy-in of bitcoin is so notable, at least one meme-stock trader seems to be associating 🍊 with Wall Street. (Scroll for more👇)

Flashback: Tracking these filings, known as 13Fs, is sport — people like to try to borrow investment wisdom from Pershing Square's Bill Ackman, Citadel's Ken Griffin or Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett.

  • 📸 Try, because 13Fs are filed quarterly, and are an incomplete, backward-looking snapshot of holdings over a period of time.
  • Hedge funds, mutual funds, trusts, pension funds, insurance companies and RIAs file these on a lag.

Zoom in: Some folks made a lot of hay about big banks holding bitcoin ETFs and were gently chided for mistaking market makers' holdings for bets, but the natives weren't wrong to be enthused.

💭 Our thought bubble: If traditional finance behaves predictably, as it does, the next quarter's 13F filings will very likely include new names, inspired by this quarter's buyers.

Worthy of your time: Bitwise's Matt Hougan is bullish about 13Fs for a different, but equally compelling reason specific to adviser behavior.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Crypto in your inbox.

Read the full edition