📄 Bitcoin in TradFi paperwork

Bitcoin stands to get a boost from TradFi paperwork.

Between the lines: Filings are rolling in from institutional investors that detail their recent holdings, and they're unveiling buyers of the January-launched spot bitcoin ETFs.

They included big hedge funds like Renaissance Technologies and random ones, registered investment advisers and even Wisconsin's pension fund.

The institutional buy-in of bitcoin is so notable, at least one meme-stock trader seems to be associating 🍊 with Wall Street. (Scroll for more👇)

Flashback: Tracking these filings, known as 13Fs, is sport — people like to try to borrow investment wisdom from Pershing Square's Bill Ackman, Citadel's Ken Griffin or Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett.

📸 Try, because 13Fs are filed quarterly, and are an incomplete, backward-looking snapshot of holdings over a period of time.

Hedge funds, mutual funds, trusts, pension funds, insurance companies and RIAs file these on a lag.

Zoom in: Some folks made a lot of hay about big banks holding bitcoin ETFs and were gently chided for mistaking market makers' holdings for bets, but the natives weren't wrong to be enthused.

💭 Our thought bubble: If traditional finance behaves predictably, as it does, the next quarter's 13F filings will very likely include new names, inspired by this quarter's buyers.

Fund managers tend to herd and copy.

Worthy of your time: Bitwise's Matt Hougan is bullish about 13Fs for a different, but equally compelling reason specific to adviser behavior.