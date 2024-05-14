🤖 Worth your time: Venice.ai

A few months ago, we wrote that the blockchain industry was throwing down in a battle over open-source AI versus closed.

Why it matters: It's a fight between people who want free expression and those who want safe expression.

The latest: Erik Voorhees, founder of the ShapeShift exchange, and a cypherpunk from way back, has launched a consumer app for AI built on the open-source Nous AI.

The app, called Venice, says it doesn't store your questions.

The inference computers responding to requests don't know who is sending them.

It also doesn't censor answers.

What they're saying: Voorhees wrote a detailed essay about the new app connecting the separation of church and state to the separation of the state and artificial intelligence.