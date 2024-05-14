Stories we're watching

1. Ecuador's Constitutional Court ruled this weekend that the latest state of emergency declaration by the government was not properly justified, leaving the April decree in limbo.

The state of emergency was set for the seven provinces most affected by criminal gang activity lapsed

The court said the declaration, part of President Daniel Noboa's bet to fight crime by more easily deploying armed forces, did not justify why "criminality in these areas cannot be tackled through the regular constitutional order."

2. Peruvian President Dina Boluarte's brother, along with her lawyer, were taken into custody this weekend as part of a corruption investigation into Boluarte's finances.