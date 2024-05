It's better to have Slacked and lost than never to have Slacked at all.

The big picture: Our love lives have apparently become so complicated that we need a suite of digital tools to keep track of everything.

Love birds are increasingly using project management tools to handle home tasks, communicating through Slack and budgeting on Google Sheets, among other things, the New York Times reports.

Yes, but: Some people fear that digital tools will suck the romanticism out of relationships.

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: Who says efficiency can't be attractive?