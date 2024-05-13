🚗 Kia, Hyundai top most stolen cars list

Kia and Hyundai models topped the National Insurance Crime Bureau's list of the most stolen cars in 2023.
- Notably, none of the most-stolen Kia or Hyundai vehicles made Kelley Blue Book's list of the best-selling cars of 2023, suggesting they're being stolen at outsized rates.
Context: TikTok videos showing how to easily steal older Kia and Hyundai models have gone viral in recent years.
- Thieves have been exploiting the vehicles' lack of engine immobilizers, which prevent cars from starting without a key.
- The two brands fixed the vulnerability in newer models.
Follow the money: Kia and Hyundai have agreed to pay up to $145 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over the thefts.
- A judge is expected to finalize the settlement this summer.
Editor's note: Cox Enterprises, which owns Kelley Blue Book through Cox Automotive, also owns Axios.