Auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into the safety of Amazon's Zoox self-driving vehicle technology after multiple reports that the cars "unexpectedly braked suddenly."

Driving the news: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) said today that it's probing Zoox systems installed on Toyota Highlander SUVs after two reports of daytime incidents.

"Each incident resulted in a motorcyclist that was following a Zoox vehicle colliding into the Zoox vehicle," ODI said, adding that there were "minor injuries" in both cases.

Zoom in: The investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding these incidents, how the Zoox systems handle crosswalks and "other similar rear-end collision scenarios."

It does not involve Zoox's robotaxis, which are purpose-built vehicles that do not have steering wheels or brake pedals.

The other side: "Our team is currently reviewing the request for information," a Zoox spokesperson said in a statement. "We remain committed to working closely with NHTSA to answer their questions."