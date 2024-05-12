Biden and Trump split screen: "Unhinged" and "Hannibal Lecter"

President Biden is greeted by Colonel Kenneth H. Weiner at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
In a 2024 rarity, President Biden and former President Trump campaigned yesterday at the same time.
Why it matters: Trump spends Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in a courtroom — and Biden does most of his events during the week.
At a private fundraiser in Washington state, Biden said "it's clear that … when [Trump] lost in 2020, something snapped in him," CNN reports.
At a massive rally in New Jersey, Trump went on a bizarre tangent that connected Hannibal Lecter to migrants: