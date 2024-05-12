Biden and Trump split screen: "Unhinged" and "Hannibal Lecter"

Share on email (opens in new window)

President Biden is greeted by Colonel Kenneth H. Weiner at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

In a 2024 rarity, President Biden and former President Trump campaigned yesterday at the same time. Why it matters: Trump spends Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in a courtroom — and Biden does most of his events during the week.

At a private fundraiser in Washington state, Biden said "it's clear that … when [Trump] lost in 2020, something snapped in him," CNN reports.

"He's not only obsessed with losing in 2020, he's clearly unhinged. Just listen to what he's telling people," Biden said.

At a massive rally in New Jersey, Trump went on a bizarre tangent that connected Hannibal Lecter to migrants: