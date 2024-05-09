Stories we're watching

Skip to main content
1. Alberto Fujimori, the Peruvian ex-president convicted of crimes against humanity, is asking Congress to give him an annual pension and stipends to pay for gas and bodyguards.

  • Fujimori's request, made via lawyers, comes months after he was released from prison after a controversial pardon.
  • Fujimori's conviction over massacres and other human rights crimes committed during his 1990-2000 term also included about $14 million in reparations, which he has yet to pay.

2. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his Guatemalan counterpart, Bernardo Arévalo, announced yesterday they'll hold a meeting May 17 on security, migration and development.

  • Migration flows in the countries' shared border have swelled, with 200% more detentions so far this year compared to the same period in 2023.
  • This week, Guatemala held a regional meeting on migration, in which the U.S. announced it'll dole out $578 million in "humanitarian, development, and economic assistance" to select countries in the hemisphere.
