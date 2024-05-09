Stories we're watching

1. Alberto Fujimori, the Peruvian ex-president convicted of crimes against humanity, is asking Congress to give him an annual pension and stipends to pay for gas and bodyguards.

Fujimori's request, made via lawyers, comes months after he was released from prison

Fujimori's conviction over massacres and other human rights crimes committed during his 1990-2000 term also included about $14 million

2. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his Guatemalan counterpart, Bernardo Arévalo, announced yesterday they'll hold a meeting May 17 on security, migration and development.