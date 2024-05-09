Stories we're watching

1.Alberto Fujimori, the Peruvian ex-president convicted of crimes against humanity, is asking Congress to give him an annual pension and stipends to pay for gas and bodyguards.
Fujimori's request, made via lawyers, comes months after he was released from prison after a controversial pardon.
Fujimori's conviction over massacres and other human rights crimes committed during his 1990-2000 term also included about $14 million in reparations, which he has yet to pay.
2. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his Guatemalan counterpart,Bernardo Arévalo, announced yesterday they'll hold a meeting May 17 on security, migration and development.
Migration flows in the countries' shared border have swelled, with 200% more detentions so far this year compared to the same period in 2023.
This week, Guatemala held a regional meeting on migration, in which the U.S. announced it'll dole out $578 million in "humanitarian, development, and economic assistance" to select countries in the hemisphere.